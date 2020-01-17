Dr. Nora Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Nora Evans, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
-
1
Office24411 Health Center Dr Ste 350, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 457-7900
-
2
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Dr. Evans is a brilliant surgeon! She is extremely dedicated and saved my life. She is highly skilled and caring. I can't say enough positives about her.
About Dr. Nora Evans, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1770509291
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.