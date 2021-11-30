Overview

Dr. Nora Garza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Garza works at Garza Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.