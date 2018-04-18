Dr. Nora Khatib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Khatib, MD
Overview of Dr. Nora Khatib, MD
Dr. Nora Khatib, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khatib works at
Dr. Khatib's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group4060 4th Ave Ste 640, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 642-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khatib?
By the the time I got to her office my vision decreased dramatically,Dr El-Khatib made me feel comfortable, excellent service , the young girl at front desk very helpful and kind as well as the girl working with the Doctor, I can't thank you enough
About Dr. Nora Khatib, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- University of Pennsylvannia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khatib speaks Arabic and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.