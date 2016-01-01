Dr. Papasian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nora Papasian, MD
Overview
Dr. Nora Papasian, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Nora C Papasian MD15233 Ventura Blvd Ste 1101, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 907-9553
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nora Papasian, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992835250
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
