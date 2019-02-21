Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nora Perkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nora Perkins, MD
Dr. Nora Perkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Perkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
-
1
Albany ENT & Allergy Services123 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 701-2085Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
Every time I've requested an appointment with an urgent issues, Dr. Perkins has always accommodated me. She and her staff are just excellent. She's extremely thorough and a great listener. I find her to be one of the few physicians who understands the importance of patience, compassion, and follow through. I have already recommended her to many people. They report back having the same experience.
About Dr. Nora Perkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760641096
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
- Union College, Schenectady, New York
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.