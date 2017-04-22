Overview of Dr. Nora Sandorfi, MD

Dr. Nora Sandorfi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Raynaud's Disease and Systemic Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.