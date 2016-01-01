Overview of Dr. Nora Tee, MD

Dr. Nora Tee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ed Commn For Fgn Med Grads and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Tee works at Kawoo Medical Clinic Inc in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.