Dr. Nora Wecker, MD
Overview of Dr. Nora Wecker, MD
Dr. Nora Wecker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wecker works at
Dr. Wecker's Office Locations
Advanced Pediatric Care Stony Brook Children's260 E Main St Ste 107, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-7222
Cohen Children's Medical Center Pediatrics at Huntington241 E Main St Unit 2A, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 824-6683
View West Optical Inc1332 Peninsula Blvd, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 531-6130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wecker is amazing. The staff is always friendly and thorough. My son was sick and Dr. Wecker called as promised to check on him after his medication. The staff and the doctor were very much available and in communication the whole time. Very happy with them.
About Dr. Nora Wecker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Wecker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wecker speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wecker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wecker.
