Overview

Dr. Nora Yip, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Yip works at Capital District Colon/Rectal in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.