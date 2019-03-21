See All General Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Nora Yip, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nora Yip, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Yip works at Capital District Colon/Rectal in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates
    Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates
319 S Manning Blvd Ste 310, Albany, NY 12208
(518) 438-2776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 21, 2019
    I had the gift of a first appointment with Dr. Yip today. She was considerate, patient and knowledgeable. Dr. Yip spent quality time getting to know me and my symptoms. After the exam, Dr Yip took time to explain what she felt my symptoms were related to and suggestions on how to take care of myself. I highly recommend Dr. Yip.
    Mar 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Nora Yip, MD
    About Dr. Nora Yip, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1841224763
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grant Med Ctr-Ohio State U
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nora Yip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yip accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yip works at Capital District Colon/Rectal in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yip’s profile.

    Dr. Yip has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

