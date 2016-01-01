Overview of Dr. Nora Zilber, MD

Dr. Nora Zilber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Petrozavolsk Univ and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Zilber works at Pennsylvania Avenue Family Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.