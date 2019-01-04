See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Norbert Gleicher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Norbert Gleicher, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Norbert Gleicher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.

Dr. Gleicher works at Center For Human Reproduction in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Voravut Sarabanchong, MD
Dr. Voravut Sarabanchong, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD
Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Zoe Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Zoe Rodriguez, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Infertility of Ny
    21 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 994-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Female Infertility

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gleicher?

    Jan 04, 2019
    I did not use CHR or Dr. Gleicher for the entire IVF process, but at 45 years old and having lost my first son to a car accident, his consultations with me gave both me and my fertility dr. hope that I could have a successful IVF process using my own eggs. I, now, am in love with a healthy 4 month old baby girl!
    Felicia — Jan 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Norbert Gleicher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Norbert Gleicher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gleicher to family and friends

    Dr. Gleicher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gleicher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Norbert Gleicher, MD.

    About Dr. Norbert Gleicher, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871723494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ihilov Mun Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norbert Gleicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gleicher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gleicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gleicher works at Center For Human Reproduction in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gleicher’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleicher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleicher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gleicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gleicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Norbert Gleicher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.