Dr. Norbert Roosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Norbert Roosen, MD
Dr. Norbert Roosen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They graduated from CENTRE HOPITALIER UNIVERSITAIRE (ROUEN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL) / FACULTI DE MIDECINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Roosen's Office Locations
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (800) 436-7936Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roosen?
I trust Dr Roosen & he has great attitude. My favorite Dr
About Dr. Norbert Roosen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, German
- 1669540472
Education & Certifications
- CENTRE HOPITALIER UNIVERSITAIRE (ROUEN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL) / FACULTI DE MIDECINE
