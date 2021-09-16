Overview

Dr. Norberto Schechtmann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schechtmann works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Bemidji, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.