Dr. Norberto Vargas, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Norberto Vargas, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vargas works at PARAGON PAIN & REHABILITATION LLP in Paris, TX with other offices in Sunnyvale, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paris Office
    3435 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460
    Sunnyvale Office
    341 Wheatfield Dr Ste 120, Sunnyvale, TX 75182
    Paragon Health Partners
    2895 Lewis Ln, Paris, TX 75460
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paris Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Pain

Back Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Gait Abnormality
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Knee
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Addiction
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Baker's Cyst
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
Crack Addiction
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Ganglion Cyst
Heel Spur
Hip Bursitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
Knee Arthritis
Medication Management
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nursing Home Care
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Occipital Neuralgia
Opiate Dependence
Opioid Dependence
Outpatient Addiction Treatment
Pain Management
Pain Medication Management
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Piriformis Syndrome
Plantar Fasciitis
Prolotherapy Injections
Rehabilitation Therapy - Inpatient Rehabilitation
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Stress Fracture of Foot
Suboxone® Treatment
Torticollis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Finger
Weight Gain
Weight Loss Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Vargas?

    Sep 05, 2016
    The best pain management Dr's I have ever seen. Very concerned about your over all helth and needs as a patient. Treats you like a person not like a number like so many do. Is very kind.
    Ivan Gross in Sherman, TX — Sep 05, 2016
    About Dr. Norberto Vargas, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861410995
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Obesity Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norberto Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Back Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

