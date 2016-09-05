Overview

Dr. Norberto Vargas, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vargas works at PARAGON PAIN & REHABILITATION LLP in Paris, TX with other offices in Sunnyvale, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.