Dr. Norberto Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norberto Vargas, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
-
1
Paris Office3435 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (972) 203-3600
-
2
Sunnyvale Office341 Wheatfield Dr Ste 120, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (972) 203-3600
-
3
Paragon Health Partners2895 Lewis Ln, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (972) 203-3600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best pain management Dr's I have ever seen. Very concerned about your over all helth and needs as a patient. Treats you like a person not like a number like so many do. Is very kind.
About Dr. Norberto Vargas, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861410995
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Addiction Medicine, Obesity Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
