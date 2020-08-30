Overview of Dr. Noreen Durrani, MD

Dr. Noreen Durrani, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Durrani works at St. Elizabeth Physicians Urgent Care Greendale in Florence, KY with other offices in Edgewood, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.