Dr. Noreen Galaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noreen Galaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noreen Galaria, MD is a Dermatologist in Brambleton, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Dr. Galaria works at
Locations
-
1
Galaria Plastic Surgery & Dermatology22895 Brambleton Plz Ste 200, Brambleton, VA 20148 Directions (703) 327-3173
-
2
Haymarket/Chantilly15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 330, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (703) 327-3173
-
3
Galaria Plastic Surgery/Derm24805 Pinebrook Rd Ste 105, Chantilly, VA 20152 Directions (703) 327-3173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galaria?
Great doctor. Friendly staff. Cured serious skin infection. Listens and explains. Highly recommend
About Dr. Noreen Galaria, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1588730683
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galaria works at
Dr. Galaria has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galaria speaks Hindi and Urdu.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Galaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.