Dr. Noreen Newmark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newmark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noreen Newmark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noreen Newmark, MD
Dr. Noreen Newmark, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Dr. Newmark works at
Dr. Newmark's Office Locations
1
Chula Vista1061 Tierra del Rey Ste 200, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 498-5454
2
Jairo Romero Drsan Ysidro Health Ctr450 Fourth Ave Ste 215, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 591-1493
3
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 426-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She is very professional. I highly recommend Dr Newmark
About Dr. Noreen Newmark, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023064102
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newmark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newmark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newmark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newmark works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Newmark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newmark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newmark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newmark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.