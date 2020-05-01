Dr. Norris-Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norene Norris-Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Norene Norris-Walsh, MD
Dr. Norene Norris-Walsh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Norris-Walsh works at
Dr. Norris-Walsh's Office Locations
Orange Coast Womens Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 829-5500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group1031 Avenida Pico Ste 204, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 829-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctor visits I have had! She did not rush me and I was able to get all my questions answered. She gave me the history/background as to why certain things were the way they were and she explained my options and what each meant for my situation. I would highly recommend Dr. Norris-Walsh to my family and friends. I wish I would have found her sooner!
About Dr. Norene Norris-Walsh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1952350225
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris-Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris-Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris-Walsh has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris-Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norris-Walsh speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris-Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris-Walsh.
