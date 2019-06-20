Dr. Noridia Mauras, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noridia Mauras, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noridia Mauras, DO
Dr. Noridia Mauras, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAMILTON COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mauras works at
Dr. Mauras' Office Locations
-
1
Gallatin Family Practice Center Inc.608 Commons Dr Ste A, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 452-5901
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mauras?
I’ve been a patient of Dr Mauras for years. Love it that she ALWAYS takes her time to explain and listen. She is a Top Notch Dr. and a blessing to me.
About Dr. Noridia Mauras, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831123488
Education & Certifications
- HAMILTON COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauras has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauras works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.