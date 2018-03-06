Overview of Dr. Norland Ng, MD

Dr. Norland Ng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Ng works at Dara Huang MD PLLC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.