Overview

Dr. Norma Cerna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Cerna works at Shannon Clinic Reference Lab in San Angelo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.