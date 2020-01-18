Dr. Norma Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Clarke, MD
Overview of Dr. Norma Clarke, MD
Dr. Norma Clarke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
- 1 3730 Kirby Dr Ste 925, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 527-8822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clarke?
Dr Clarke saved my daughter’ s in the sense in her mental stability. She is straightforward and honest and gains your trust immediately.
About Dr. Norma Clarke, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154446391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.