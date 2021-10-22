Dr. Norma Islam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Islam, DO
Overview
Dr. Norma Islam, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX.
Dr. Islam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Primary Care9915 Barker Cypress Rd Bldg 5, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 737-1555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Islam?
Wonderful; Actually concerned about my well being! Open to any questions I have about health issues!
About Dr. Norma Islam, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1255728820
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Islam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Islam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Islam works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.