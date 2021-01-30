Dr. Norma Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Magee, MD
Overview
Dr. Norma Magee, MD is a Dermatologist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Magee works at
Locations
-
1
Allure Dermatology5009 S McColl Rd Ste B, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions
-
2
Dermatology Instit South TX3330 N McColl Rd Ste 102, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 661-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magee?
Dr. Magee has been our Valley dermatologist for 3 years. On 2 separate occasions she identified early malignant melanomas and arranged immediate surgical excisions. I found Dr. Magee thorough, knowledgeable and empathetic. For me, she is a lifesaver.
About Dr. Norma Magee, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093906620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magee works at
Dr. Magee has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Magee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.