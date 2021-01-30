Overview

Dr. Norma Magee, MD is a Dermatologist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Magee works at Dermatology Institute Of S Texas in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.