Dr. Norma Melamed, MD

Neurology
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Norma Melamed, MD

Dr. Norma Melamed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melamed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    12810 Hillcrest Rd Ste B220, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 991-8466

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Head CT Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 27, 2020
    Dr. Melamed is so self-confident that we felt at ease immediately. She listened to our concerns, allayed our fears, and gave us positive direction. We left feeling understood & in great hands.
    SGibbons — Jun 27, 2020
    About Dr. Norma Melamed, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norma Melamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melamed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Melamed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melamed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

