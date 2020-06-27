Dr. Norma Melamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Melamed, MD
Overview of Dr. Norma Melamed, MD
Dr. Norma Melamed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melamed's Office Locations
- 1 12810 Hillcrest Rd Ste B220, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 991-8466
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melamed is so self-confident that we felt at ease immediately. She listened to our concerns, allayed our fears, and gave us positive direction. We left feeling understood & in great hands.
About Dr. Norma Melamed, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Dr. Melamed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melamed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Melamed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melamed.
