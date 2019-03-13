Dr. Norma Mobley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Mobley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Norma Mobley, MD
Dr. Norma Mobley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Dr. Mobley works at
Dr. Mobley's Office Locations
Ascension Providencel6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 631-3580
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mobley has been my children’s doctor for 13 years. She is extremely caring and knowledgeable. She takes time with each of her patients and her bedside manner is the best I’ve experienced.
About Dr. Norma Mobley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.