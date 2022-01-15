See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD

Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Milanes Roberts works at Horizon Health Center Journal Square in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
4.8 (131)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
4.9 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
3.9 (15)
View Profile

Dr. Milanes Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Health Center Journal Square
    115 Christopher Columbus Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 451-6300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milanes Roberts?

    Jan 15, 2022
    Dr. Roberts is an excellent doctor. I was never a patient but I did work with her and she great!! She treats her patients with dignity. Dr. Roberts gives her patients advice on how to take care of themselves outside of the office.!
    Semone L. — Jan 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milanes Roberts to family and friends

    Dr. Milanes Roberts' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milanes Roberts

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD.

    About Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952488280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milanes Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milanes Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milanes Roberts works at Horizon Health Center Journal Square in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Milanes Roberts’s profile.

    Dr. Milanes Roberts has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milanes Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Milanes Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milanes Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milanes Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milanes Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.