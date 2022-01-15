Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milanes Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD
Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Milanes Roberts works at
Dr. Milanes Roberts' Office Locations
-
1
Horizon Health Center Journal Square115 Christopher Columbus Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 451-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milanes Roberts?
Dr. Roberts is an excellent doctor. I was never a patient but I did work with her and she great!! She treats her patients with dignity. Dr. Roberts gives her patients advice on how to take care of themselves outside of the office.!
About Dr. Norma Milanes Roberts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952488280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milanes Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milanes Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milanes Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milanes Roberts works at
Dr. Milanes Roberts has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milanes Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Milanes Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milanes Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milanes Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milanes Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.