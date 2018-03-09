Dr. Norma Roche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Roche, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Norma Roche, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.
Homestead Office698 N Homestead Blvd Ste 104, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 245-3534
- Homestead Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Roche is a true professional in her trade and would recommend to anyone
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1881683951
- UMDNJ St Mary Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Florida International University College of Medicine
Dr. Roche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roche speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.