Overview of Dr. Norma Salceda, MD

Dr. Norma Salceda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Salceda works at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Pacoima, CA and Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.