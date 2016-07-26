Dr. Norma Sarao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Sarao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Norma Sarao, MD
Dr. Norma Sarao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sarao works at
Dr. Sarao's Office Locations
Office4305 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (866) 592-2199
Norma M Sarao MD Inc3440 W Carson St Ste 302, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 371-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sarao has been taking care of my 90 year old mother for the past 25 years. She has provided excellent medical care and advice for my Mom. I am a healthcare professional. I work as a Risk Manager fro a hospital. Based on my 30 plus years of physician experience, I can hardily say that Dr Sarao is a kind physician with a wealth of medical knowledge.
About Dr. Norma Sarao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1003927963
Education & Certifications
- Mountainside Hospital|St Marys Hospital|Va Long Beach Hlthcare Sys
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarao works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarao. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.