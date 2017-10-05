Dr. Norma Veridiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veridiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norma Veridiano, MD
Overview of Dr. Norma Veridiano, MD
Dr. Norma Veridiano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Veridiano works at
Dr. Veridiano's Office Locations
Medwell Womens Medical Services Pllc2183 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-6565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR Veridiano is very professionaand friendly. She makes your visit comfortable and stressfree . The staff is pleasant and knowledgeable. Office is clear and quiet. An overall great experience, I have been coming here over 10 years and I have no complaints. Waiting time is less than 10minutes. Don't hesitate to book an appointment with Dr. Veridiano.
About Dr. Norma Veridiano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1669464541
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veridiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veridiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veridiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veridiano has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veridiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veridiano speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Veridiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veridiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veridiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veridiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.