Dr. Norman Ajiboye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Norman Ajiboye, MD
Dr. Norman Ajiboye, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center Program and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Ajiboye works at
Dr. Ajiboye's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5375Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Neuroscience601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 206, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 601-5363Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m 48 years woman went to the hospital and I thought I had a migraine but it turned out to be 2 brain aneurysms on the right side of my brain. Dr. Ajiboye successfully treated the 2 aneurysms and they are gone. Repeat studies after the surgery shows the aneurysms were completely treated. I am grateful to God and to Dr. Ajiboye for his expertise, professionalism and the outstanding care he provided. I highly recommend Dr. Ajiboye .
About Dr. Norman Ajiboye, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Rush University Medical Center Program
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
