Dr. Norman Bamber, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Norman Bamber, MD

Dr. Norman Bamber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bamber works at Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bamber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group
    5340 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5092
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bamber?

    Dec 08, 2021
    Doctor Bamber is a great surgeon and doctor. He takes time to listen and explains things very well. He has such an upbeat personality and I highly recommend him to anyone who needs a good neurosurgeon!
    Linda B. — Dec 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Norman Bamber, MD
    About Dr. Norman Bamber, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497933626
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Doctorate: PhD Neurobiology at St. Louis University
    Residency
    • Loyola University|Loyola University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Bamber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bamber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bamber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bamber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bamber works at Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Bamber’s profile.

    Dr. Bamber has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bamber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bamber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bamber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bamber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bamber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

