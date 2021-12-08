Dr. Norman Bamber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bamber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Bamber, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Bamber, MD
Dr. Norman Bamber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bamber works at
Dr. Bamber's Office Locations
Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group5340 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 378-5092Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Bamber is a great surgeon and doctor. He takes time to listen and explains things very well. He has such an upbeat personality and I highly recommend him to anyone who needs a good neurosurgeon!
About Dr. Norman Bamber, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1497933626
Education & Certifications
- Doctorate: PhD Neurobiology at St. Louis University
- Loyola University|Loyola University of Chicago
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
