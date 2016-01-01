Overview of Dr. Norman Bautista, MD

Dr. Norman Bautista, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bautista works at Advance Surgeons Medical Group Inc. in Alhambra, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.