Dr. Bautista has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman Bautista, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Bautista, MD
Dr. Norman Bautista, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bautista works at
Dr. Bautista's Office Locations
Advance Surgeons Medical Group Inc.328 S 1st St Ste F-G, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 457-6333
Alhambra100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-4731
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Norman Bautista, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134224066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bautista accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bautista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bautista. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bautista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bautista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bautista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.