Dr. Norman Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Norman Burns, MD
Dr. Norman Burns, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State University/DMC
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
Oakland Neurology Center, PC633 South Blvd E Ste 1300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 299-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent. Always takes the time with me.
About Dr. Norman Burns, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1891793402
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University/DMC
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
