Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman Callahan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Callahan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Callahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
Very good
About Dr. Norman Callahan, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851367783
Education & Certifications
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Suburban Gen Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Esophageal Motility Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.