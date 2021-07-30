Overview of Dr. Norman Chien, MD

Dr. Norman Chien, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Chien works at Huntington Geriatric and Family Medical Group in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.