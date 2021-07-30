See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Norman Chien, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.9 (8)
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Norman Chien, MD

Dr. Norman Chien, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Chien works at Huntington Geriatric and Family Medical Group in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chien's Office Locations

    Huntington Geriatric and Family Medical Group
    Huntington Geriatric and Family Medical Group
    2100 E Colorado Blvd Ste 1, Pasadena, CA 91107
    (626) 229-9865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vertigo
Bladder Infection
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Symptomatic Menopause
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Dehydration
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Headache
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Health Net
    Health Net of California
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2021
    My fiancé was admitted to Royal Oaks Manor after having a major stroke. He was very weak, unable to talk and motionless. My neighbor who is also a doctor highly recommended Dr. Chien to be his following doctor. After 5 weeks under the care of Dr. Chien, my fiancé became more awake, have more energy and is able to speak clearly. I like to give credit to Dr. Chien to look after my fiancé. He has the empathetic and caring attitude fit for medical field, especially competent and intelligent. I am so grateful to have found him and feel confident that whatever is ahead will be dealt with in the best way possible!
    About Dr. Norman Chien, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184696999
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    • Ssm St Marys Health Center
    Medical Education
    • National Taiwan University, College Of Medicine
