Dr. Clark III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman Clark III, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Clark III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Pardee Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital.
Dr. Clark III works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Mountain Gastroentrlgy1032 Fleming St, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 696-3099
-
2
Asheville Gastroenterology191 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-0881
-
3
Margaret R. Pardee Hospital800 N Justice St, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 696-3099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Pardee Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark III?
My experience with Dr Clark has been excellent . He treated my ulcer with success
About Dr. Norman Clark III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487897997
Education & Certifications
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark III works at
Dr. Clark III has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.