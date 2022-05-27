Overview

Dr. Norman Clothier Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Clothier Jr works at Family Healthcare Associates in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.