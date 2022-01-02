See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Abilene, TX
Dr. Norman Dozier, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Norman Dozier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Dozier works at Norman J. Dozier MD Pllc in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman J. Dozier MD Pllc
    2401 N Treadaway Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 676-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 02, 2022
    I've been a devoted patient of Dr. Dozier since 2006. But if weren't for him/pain mngmnt, I'd still be in untouchable pain. I hve lupus + a whole'lotta other conditions tht causes pain, but the lupus sle is the main 1. I had options to go to another pain mgmt dr, who prescribes anything of my choice, w/o any questions. I didn't/dont want a "yes man" & to be given whtevr fancies me. I need a Dr who actually treats my pain, my underline reasoning for my pain & to treat tht. I dont want a Dr who allows their patients to hve use them like a candy dispensary. Dr Dozier/his entire team are the most compassionate, has patience as they're dealing with ea individual, instead of dealing with us like we're all cut frm the same cookie cutter type of treatment. Every Dr, nurse, receptionist@their office, truly cares for our wellbeing & doing all they can to mke sure our needs are met. Dr. Dozier has given me a quality of life again, truly a blessing for me, my fam which my lupus has chngd them too!
    Fredricka Johnson — Jan 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Norman Dozier, MD
    About Dr. Norman Dozier, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629015003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Norman Dozier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dozier works at Norman J. Dozier MD Pllc in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dozier’s profile.

    Dr. Dozier has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dozier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dozier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dozier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

