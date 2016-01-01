Dr. Norman Druck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Druck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Druck, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Druck, MD
Dr. Norman Druck, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Druck works at
Dr. Druck's Office Locations
-
1
Ent Associates Inc226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 37W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 523-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Druck?
About Dr. Norman Druck, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1154310977
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- U Hosp San Diego Co
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Druck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Druck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Druck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Druck works at
Dr. Druck has seen patients for Sinusitis, Vertigo and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Druck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Druck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Druck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Druck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Druck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.