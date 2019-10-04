Dr. Norman Edgerton Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edgerton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Edgerton Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Edgerton Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2706 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-8650
-
2
Tampa Bay Endoscopy Center4809 N Armenia Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 872-9310
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Edgerton for years as a patient. He exhibits a genuine concern for my wellbeing by taking what time is necessary and getting my input. He displays excellence in his discipline and carries himself as a professional and gentleman. I will be seeing him hopefully for years to come.
About Dr. Norman Edgerton Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1114909728
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edgerton Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgerton Jr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edgerton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edgerton Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edgerton Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgerton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgerton Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edgerton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edgerton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.