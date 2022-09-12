Dr. Norman Erenrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erenrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Erenrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Norman Erenrich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their residency with St Michaels Hosp|Tufts New England Medical Center
Dr. Erenrich works at
Locations
1
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 318-3597Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
2
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches - Cardiology5401 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 467-4970Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC9868 Fl7 Bldg B Ste 325, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 467-4969
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most professional, kindest physician. His staff especially Ali is superb
About Dr. Norman Erenrich, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1235232216
Education & Certifications
- St Michaels Hosp|Tufts New England Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erenrich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erenrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erenrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erenrich has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erenrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Erenrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erenrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erenrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erenrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.