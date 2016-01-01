See All Cardiologists in Bismarck, ND
Dr. Norman Eshoo, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Norman Eshoo, MD

Dr. Norman Eshoo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.

Dr. Eshoo works at St Alexius Heart & Lung Clinic in Bismarck, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eshoo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Alexius Medical Center
    900 E Broadway Ave Ste 4161, Bismarck, ND 58501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure
Chest Pain
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Chest Pain
Cardiomyopathy

Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Norman Eshoo, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1912098971
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent Medical Center
    • Kaiser Fdn Hosp
    • Kaiser Fdn Hosp
    • QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck

