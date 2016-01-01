Dr. Norman Fawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Fawson, MD
Dr. Norman Fawson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah.
Doctors Volunteer Clinic1036 E Riverside Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 656-0022
- Family Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1144375155
- University of Utah
