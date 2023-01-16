See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Norman Friedman, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.8 (16)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Norman Friedman, MD

Dr. Norman Friedman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.

Dr. Friedman works at Copley Medical Group Inc in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Sandusky, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Copley Medical Group Inc
    3632 Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 666-6266
  2. 2
    Northern Ohio Medical Specialists LLC
    3004 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 609-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Wooster Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 16, 2023
    Jan9, 2023 I took my husband to his appointment to see CNP Melissa. She asked questions and I had a few as well which she answered! She took the time to explain and answer. She did a great job as well as the rest of the staff! Did not see Dr Freidman this time, but he is a compassionate, kind hearted doctor. A hearty thank you to all of you at Akron Neurology for what you do! Folks remember this is a busy place and must be appreciated!!
    Appreciate this Office — Jan 16, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Norman Friedman, MD
    About Dr. Norman Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093751398
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

