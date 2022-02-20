Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaylis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD
Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Gaylis' Office Locations
Aventura Office21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 200, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Gaylis for 3 years now. I have 2 rare diseases that Dr Gaylis has been able to control, allowing me to no longer be bed ridden! His medical staff is excellent which includes his research side of the practice! The front desk staff are very professional and polite! Dr, Gaylis has given me some resemblance of life again.
About Dr. Norman Gaylis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255440384
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Hospital
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaylis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaylis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaylis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaylis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaylis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaylis speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaylis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaylis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaylis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaylis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.