Overview of Dr. Norman Ge, MD

Dr. Norman Ge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Ge works at OC Center For Aesthetic Surgery in Irvine, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.