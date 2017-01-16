Dr. Norman Gilinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Norman Gilinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Norman Gilinsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
1
Cincinnati Ambulatory Surg Ctr9275 Montgomery Rd Ste 400, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 936-4520
2
University of Cincinnati Medical Centercollege of Medicine222 Piedmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7505
3
Charles H. Eger MD Inc.175 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45216 Directions (513) 475-7505
4
Uima Hepatology Laboratory231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 475-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was scheduled to have a colonoscopy with Dr. Gilinsky but because of a family emergency he was unable to do the procedure. An associate, Dr. Bongiovanni did the procedure and she was excellent. My wait was very reasonable considering she had a full schedule herself that day. At about 6:00 pm Dr. Gilinsky himself called me to apologize for not being there for the procedure and asked how I was doing. Can't remember when a doctor every called my home. Previous colonoscopy by Dr. G was excell
About Dr. Norman Gilinsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1851357677
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
