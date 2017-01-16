Overview

Dr. Norman Gilinsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Gilinsky works at Cincinnati Ambulatory Surg Ctr in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.