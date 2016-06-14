Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman Godfrey, MD
Overview of Dr. Norman Godfrey, MD
Dr. Norman Godfrey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations
David R Musher MD PC1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 628-6600Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a physician in her mid 30's and took the plunge to get a rhinoplasty with Dr. Norman Godfrey. Dr. Godfrey was amazing. He took so much time explaining the procedure. What I like about his approach is that he is completely honest with you in what you can expect and if the procedure is warranted. Being a physician myself, I could tell he was extremely experienced, knowledgeable, and I felt I could trust him. My results so far are great, about 2 months after surgery, and I couldnt be happier.
About Dr. Norman Godfrey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
